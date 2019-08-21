Wilson saw action with the first-team defense during Tuesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jeff Heath is sidelined with a minor neck stinger, so the Cowboys decided to see what Wilson could do with the ones. A sixth-round pick this year out of Texas A&M, he's making a strong push for a roster spot, but his contributions would likely be limited to special teams and dime packages barring a more serious injury ahead of him on the depth chart at safety.