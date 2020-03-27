Cowboys' Dontari Poe: Joining forces with Dallas
The Cowboys and Poe agreed to terms of a contract Friday, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
An eight-year pro, Poe has experience in both 3-4 (Kansas City and Carolina) and 4-3 (Atlanta) alignments, the latter of which he'll be a part of in Dallas. Over the course of his career, he's tallied two-plus sacks in four campaigns while averaging 49.3 defensive snaps per game. The 6-foot-3, 346-pound nose tackle will serve a space-eating role once he recovers from surgery on a quad injury that ended his 2019 season after 11 contests.
