Poe (quadriceps) remains on the reserve/PUP list, but head coach Mike McCarthy signaled that Poe is making good progress, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Poe continues to rehab from quadriceps surgery he endured in December, but McCarthy didn't relay any concern that Poe wouldn't be ready for the regular season. The 29-year-old defensive tackle played in 11 games for the Panthers last year, logging 22 tackles and four sacks, and he looks poised to start for the Cowboys after signing a two-year, $9.5 million deal in March.