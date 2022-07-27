Cowboys' Dontario Drummond: Hits PUP list By RotoWire Staff Jul 27, 2022 at 12:07 pm ET • 1 min read Drummond (groin) was placed on the active/PUP list, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.Drummond joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in early May. He is one of three UDFA wide receivers who will be looking to land a spot on Dallas' roster in camp. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.