Armstrong (hamstring) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Armstrong had consecutive pressures on Dak Prescott which led to incompletions. Thus, it appears he has moved past the hamstring injury that previously left him sidelined at practice. He is expected to provide depth at defensive end for the Cowboys this season.
