Armstrong (knee) returned to the field after exiting Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The injury that forced Armstrong out of Sunday's game at the Jaguars was apparently minor, and it looks like he should be able to finish the game in overtime. Dallas' pass rush will benefit from his presence.
