Armstrong recorded two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The Dallas pass rush was all over Joe Burrow, piling up six sacks and nine QB hits in total, and Armstrong was a big part of that effort. After posting a career-high five sacks in 2021, the 25-year-old defensive end could be poised to top that number this season with offenses focused on trying to slow down Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
