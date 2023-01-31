Armstrong recorded 33 tackles (17 solo), including a career-high 8.5 sacks, through 17 regular-season games in 2022. He added a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
With offensive lines focusing a lot of energy on trying to slow down Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' other pass rushers found a lot of success winning one-on-one matchups. Armstrong was no exception, as the fifth-year defensive end came into the season with only 7.5 career sacks. He has one more year left on his current contract, and another strong campaign opposite Parsons could set Armstrong up for a big payday in 2024, assuming Dallas doesn't sign him to an extension before then.
