Armstrong (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Armstrong dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the week, but it's an injury to his knee that knocked him out of Sunday's game. Dante Fowler should see increased snaps in Armstrong's absence.
