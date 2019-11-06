Armstrong made one sack and also forced a fumble in Monday's 37-18 win over the Giants.

Armstrong posted one of the best performances of his 2019 campaign in his return from a neck injury that kept him sidelined in Week 7 prior to the Cowboys' bye. The addition of fellow defensive end Michael Bennett could limit Armstrong's opportunities moving forward, however.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories