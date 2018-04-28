Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Going to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Armstrong in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

Armstrong (6-foot-4, 257) figures to replace Benson Mawoya as an off-the-bench edge-rushing specialist in Dallas. The Kansas product is quick with a big wingspan, and he showed significant potential in 2016 by logging 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He's unlikely to approach the snap count necessary to make a mainstream IDP impact anytime soon, though.