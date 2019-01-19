Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Light workload in rookie campaign
Armstrong made 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2018.
Armstrong didn't suit up for either of the Cowboys' playoff games as a healthy scratch, and he averaged just 18.3 defensive snaps per game in the regular season. The rookie fourth-round pick added depth behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, both of whom are on expiring contracts.
