Armstrong (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Armstrong missed time previously during camp due to a hamstring injury, although he did ultimately return to practice Monday. It's unclear if the team is choosing to limit him out of caution or if he aggravated the injury, and how much time extra time, if any, the 26-year-old may miss.
