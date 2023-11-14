Armstrong recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack in the Cowboys' Week 10 victory over the Giants.

Armstrong's sack brings his season total up to 4.5 and marks his third consecutive game leaving a dent in that category. The defensive end was on the field for 22 defensive snaps (39 percent), which is consistent with his workload from previous games. He will look to continue pressuring the quarterback in Week 11 when the Cowboys head to Carolina.