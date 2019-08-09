Armstrong has impressed the coaching staff so far in training camp, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The second-year defensive end has looked stronger and more decisive in the pass rush than he did as a fourth-round rookie, while head coach Jason Garrett made a point of praising his work ethic. With Robert Quinn (hand/suspension) out for the first two games of the regular season, Armstrong could well find himself in the starting lineup in Week 1 if he continues to outperform Taco Charlton through the preseason.