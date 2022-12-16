Armstrong (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Armstrong was limited throughout Week 15 prep due to an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Sunday. The fifth-year defensive end has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 25 tackles and a career-high eight sacks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Racks up two sacks in Week 11•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Collects two sacks against Cincy•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Agrees to terms with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Ruled out Sunday•