Armstrong recorded three tackles including two sacks in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
It's the second time this season Armstrong has racked up multiple sacks in a game, and the 25-year-old defensive end already has a career-high seven through 10 games. With Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence drawing the focus of offenses, Armstrong should continue finding easier paths to the quarterback as a key part of Dallas' league-best pass rush.
