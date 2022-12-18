Armstrong (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Armstrong was questionable with an ankle injury but has been cleared to take the field for the Week 15 matchup with the Jaguars. The 25-year-old has 25 tackles (14 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through 13 games this year.
