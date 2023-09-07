Armstrong (hamstring) did not appear on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Armstrong has moved past the hamstring injury that limited him in August and appears ready to go for the season opener Sunday versus the Giants. The defensive lineman appeared in all 17 of the team's contests in 2022, recording 33 tackles, including a career-high 8.5 sacks.
