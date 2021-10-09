Armstrong (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Armstrong wasn't back in practice this week, so he'll be sidelined for a third consecutive game. Chauncey Golston should continue to see additional playing time.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Likely won't return this week•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Won't face Carolina•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Likely out Monday•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Forces fumble in win•