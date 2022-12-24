Armstrong (knee) has been ruled active for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Armstrong was temporarily forced out during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with a knee injury, which kept him limited in each practice leading up to Saturday's contest. The fifth-year defensive end has logged 25 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 14 games this season, so his availability will be a major boost with Sam Williams (concussion) already inactive Week 16.
