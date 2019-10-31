Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Shakes neck injury
Armstrong was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Armstrong managed to shake his neck issue during Dallas' bye. He's on track to play a rotational role along the defensive line and contribute on special teams Week 9.
