Armstrong is dealing with a hamstring injury, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Armstrong missed practice on Monday due to tightness in his hamstring, though the injury is not thought to be serious. The 2018 fourth-round pick is coming off a career year logging 33 tackles (17 solo) in 17 games while registering a new personal bests for sacks with 8.5. Once healthy, the 26-year-old will look to continue providing solid depth behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons during the 2023 campaign.