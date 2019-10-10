Armstrong made three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-24 loss to the Packers.

Armstrong's role on the Cowboys' defense is to provide a breather to Demarcus Lawrence, but he made the most of his 18 defensive snaps. The second-year pro joined Jaylon Smith as the only Cowboys who sacked Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's ugly loss. However, his low usage keeps Armstrong from IDP relevance.

