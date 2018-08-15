Cowboys' Dres Anderson: Inks deal with Dallas
Anderson signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson was waived by the Colts on Sunday making him available for the receiver-hungry Cowboys. As it currently stands, Anderson is still a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but an opportunity can go a long way in this league.
