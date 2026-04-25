The Cowboys selected Shelton in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

The Penn State product started at left tackle in each of his last two years in college and was named as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in both 2024 and 2025. He has quick feed and speed to keep up with NFL-level rushers, but he'll need to work on his functional strength to earn meaningful playing time. Shelton figures to serve in a reserve role at offensive tackle behind Tyler Smith (knee), Tyler Guyton (ankle) and Terence Steele.