Thomas is competing for a roster spot ahead of the 2018 season, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thomas has yet to appear in a regular-season game since going undrafted out of Texas in 2015. With the Cowboys' top four roster spots at cornerback seemingly set in stone, he'll need to outperform the likes of Marquez White and Kam Kelly in training camp to secure a depth role. In all likelihood, whoever shows the most potential on special teams will stick around.