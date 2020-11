Ankou's trade to the Cowboys for a Texans 2022 seventh-round pick has been finalized, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The UCLA product has spent time with the Colts, Jaguars and Browns since entering the league, but his most recent stop came with Houston, the first NFL team to ever offer him a camp invite. Ankou provides Dallas with depth along the defensive line, though the 26-year-old hasn't recorded a sack since playing for Jacksonville in 2017.