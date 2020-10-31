The Cowboys acquired Ankou via trade from the Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ankou signed with the Texans less than two weeks ago and didn't play a snap with the team before being shipped a few hours north. He'll add much-needed depth at defensive tackle in Dallas, as the team released Dontari Poe earlier in the week. Ankou will need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before joining team activities, meaning he won't play Week 8 against the Eagles.