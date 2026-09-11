Demercado may serve as the Cowboys' No. 2 RB on Sunday at the Giants after Malik Davis was ruled out for the contest due to a hip injury, Nick Eatman of the team's official site reports.

Davis was carted off the field during Friday's practice, and a diagnosed hip injury now could keep him sidelined for "some period of time," per Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan Dallas. As the only other running back on the active roster behind starter Javonte Williams, Demercado, who was claimed off waivers on Aug. 31, seemingly is the next player up, but what kind of role he'll see off the bat remains to be seen. Demercado's competitors for reserve RB reps are FB Hunter Luepke and practice-squad member Israel Abanikanda.