Kendricks recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.
The middle linebacker also played on 88 percent of the defensive snaps. Kendricks has 78 tackles (37 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, including an interception, and two forced fumbles in 2024. The veteran recorded more than 100 tackles in each of his previous eight seasons.
More News
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Chance to play in Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Active against Atlanta•