Kendricks (shoulder) is Jon Machota of The Athletic ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Kendricks opened Dallas' week of practice with a DNP, but he upgraded to limited work both Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, if the veteran linebacker can't play through his shoulder injury in Week 10, expect Buddy Johnson to see increased work with the Cowboys' first-team defense.
