Kendricks recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Monday's 34-10 loss versus the Texans.
Kendricks now has at least eight tackles in all nine of his appearances so far this year, putting him safely on pace for his ninth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. He projects as a strong IDP play in most formats for the Cowboys' game in Week 12 at Washington.
