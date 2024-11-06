Kendricks (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Kendricks did not play in Week 6 against the Lions due to a shoulder injury, but he has played in the Cowboys' last two games since their Week 7 bye. It's unclear if this shoulder injury is the same as the previous one, but it was serious enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice. Kendricks will have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC East clash against the Eagles.