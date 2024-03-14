Kendricks and the Cowboys agreed on a contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After initially agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, Kendricks had a change of heart and he'll ultimately reunite with his former head coach Mike Zimmer, who is now the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Kendricks spent the 2023 campaign with the Chargers, recording 117 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while also adding six pass deflections and a fumble recovery over 15 contests. He'll likely operate as the starting middle linebacker in Dallas and he'll look to maintain his impressive level of production.