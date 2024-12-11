Share Video

Kendricks logged 12 tackles (eight solo) during the Cowboys' loss to the Bengals on Monday.

Kendricks led the team in stops and has now recorded double-digit tackles three weeks in a row. The 2015 first-round pick has been productive in his first season in Dallas, racking up 119 tackles (61 solo), with 3.0 sacks, and an interception in 12 games played.

