Kendricks (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

A shoulder injury limited Kendrick's practice participation Wednesday, but he had no such issues during Thursday's session and should be good to go against the Commanders on Sunday. Kendricks has played 100 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in three of Dallas' four regular-season games since the Week 7 bye, and over that span he has accumulated 35 tackles (18 solo) and one forced fumble.