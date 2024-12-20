Kendricks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Kendricks was able to log a limited practice Friday after back-to-back DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran linebacker previously dealt with a shoulder injury, so the calf is a new issue. Kendricks has started all 13 games he's appeared in this season, logging 124 tackles (63 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Damone Clark or Buddy Johnson would likely be next up for linebacker snaps if Kendricks can't play Sunday.