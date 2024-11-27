Kendrick (groin/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys may have taken the cautious route in keeping Kendricks out of walkthroughs and Wednesday's practice given that Dallas is operating on a short week. Despite the DNPs, Kendricks still has a chance at playing Thursday, though whether he'll suit up may not be known until the Cowboys' inactive list is announced approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. If Kendricks ends up being sidelined for Thursday's contest, Marist Liufau would be the top candidate to start at linebacker alongside DeMarvion Overshown and Nick Vigil (foot).