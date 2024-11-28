Kendricks (groin/shoulder) is listed as active Thursday versus the Giants.

Kendrick missed both walkthroughs and Wednesday's practice this week due to groin and shoulder injuries, but neither of them will stop him from being available for the 11th time in 12 games this season. Overall, he has four double-digit tackle tallies en route to 97 stops, including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception on the campaign.