Kendricks (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official team website reports.
Kendricks was listed as DNP on Wednesday, so he's tracking to play Sunday against the Eagles. He's been playing through the injury of late and recorded a team-best nine tackles (five solo) in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
More News
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Active against Atlanta•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Eric Kendricks: Limited to start week•