The Cowboys elevated Saubert to the active roster Saturday.

Saubert joined the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday after being released with an injury settlement by the Dolphins on Sept. 6. He had a tryout with the Steelers on Oct. 3, but ultimately landed in Dallas three weeks later. If he suits up for Sunday's contest against the Rams, he'll provide an additional depth piece at tight end alongside Luke Schoonmaker and Sean McKeon.