Griffen recorded five tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.
The veteran pass rusher picked a perfect time to secure his first sack as a Cowboy, taking down Matt Ryan late in the fourth quarter on Atlanta's final possession to help set up the game's dramatic finish. DeMarcus Lawrence injured his knee during the game and saw limited action in the second half, and if he's forced to miss any time, Griffen's ability to generate pressure off the edge will become even more important to the Dallas defense.
