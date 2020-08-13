Griffen agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran spent all 10 years of his professional career with Minnesota, and will add a proven presence to an already stout defensive line. The 31-year-old reached at least five sacks in each of the past eight seasons, logging 41 tackles (26 solo) and eight sacks across 863 defensive snaps in 2019. Griffen will add to a defensive end group that has plenty of proven players with the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford (hip), Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory (suspension).