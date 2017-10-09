Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accrues 132 offensive yards against Packers
Elliott rushed 29 times for 116 yards during Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Packers. He added 16 receiving yards on one reception.
Dallas made a pronounced effort to get Elliott moving from the get-go Sunday, and despite starting off slow, the Ohio State product was able to grind out chunk yardage on multiple occasions in the second half, ultimately cranking out his 10th career 100-yard game in the process. More encouraging is the fact he averaged 4.0 yards per carry for the second week in a row despite entering the game with a season average of 3.6 YPC. Although Elliott now has a Week 6 bye on deck, fantasy owners will need to keep an eye on his legal status as a decision on the NFL's appeal of the preliminary injunction could be coming soon.
