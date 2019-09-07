Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Added to 53-man roster

Elliott was added to the Cowboys' 53-man roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This should come as no surprise considering the Cowboys gave every indication their star running back would be available for Week 1. How much playing time Elliott receives is another question entirely, as Jane Slater of NFL Network reported earlier in the week the 24-year-old would get approximately 20-to-25 snaps despite executive vice president Stephen Jones suggesting Elliott "came in in really good shape." Regardless, the 2016 first-round-pick figures to have some sort of role Sunday against the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories