Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Agrees to new contact
Elliott and the Cowboys have agreed to a six-year contract, a source told Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Elliott plans to be at practice Wednesday.
Elliott's holdout looks like it will end. If he reports to practice Wednesday, there's a good chance he'll be able to play Week 1, though much depends on his conditioning. The contract is a six-year, $90 million extension that contains $50 million guaranteed, the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram reports.
