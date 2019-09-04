Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Agrees to new contact

Elliott and the Cowboys have agreed to a six-year contract, a source told Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Elliott plans to be at practice Wednesday.

Elliott's holdout looks like it will end. If he reports to practice Wednesday, there's a good chance he'll be able to play Week 1, though much depends on his conditioning. The contract is a six-year, $90 million extension that contains $50 million guaranteed, the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram reports.