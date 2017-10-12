Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another injunction attempt likely
After the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Elliott on Thursday, his representatives will likely file another injunction in the Southern District of New York in order to hold off his six-game suspension, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The legal battle surrounding Elliott took another turn, only this time in favor of the NFL after a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 for the latter's argument. With the Cowboys in the midst of their bye week, he's been afforded a bit of time for his representatives and the NFLPA to take the next logical step in New York. If the suspension remains on the books before the new court makes a ruling, it'll run from Sunday, Oct. 22 in San Francisco through the Cowboys' Thanksgiving contest against the Chargers. In the interim, the backfield would be in the hands of Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden.
