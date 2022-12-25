Elliott rushed 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for six yards in the Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Elliott outpaced Pollard by seven carries and also cashed in on a red-zone opportunity with a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Elliott continues to frequently be the beneficiary of short-range scoring opportunities after Tony Pollard gets Dallas close to the goal line, as was the case Saturday when the latter gained the preceding 17 yards on a nine-yard pass and eight-yard run. The veteran back now has 10 rushing touchdowns in the last eight games, making him an extremely valuable fantasy asset going into a Week 17 road battle versus the Titans on Thursday night.