Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Elliott will be available for Dallas' Week 10 matchup against the Eagles after he didn't travel with the team to Atlanta last week for disciplinary reasons, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Elliott was a healthy inactive for the Week 9 loss to the Falcons, but McCarthy's comments Monday suggest that the running back won't face any further discipline from the team. The 2016 first-round pick has missed several team meetings throughout the season and has expressed frustration with his role, playing behind Rico Dowdle, fullback Hunter Luepke and recently Dalvin Cook. Though he'll be back in the fold for Sunday's game, look for Elliott to serve as little more than a depth piece who likely won't take on a much volume as a ball carrier or pass catcher.